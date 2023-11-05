 Skip navigation
Watch Jayson Tatum become youngest Celtic to score 10,000 points

  
November 5, 2023
Bill Russell. Larry Bird. John Havlicek. Dave Cowens. Paul Pierce.

Jayson Tatum got to 10,000 points faster than any of them, faster than any Celtic ever, hitting the number Sunday night with a slick spin move into a lay-up and-1.

After the game, Tatum reflected on how far he has come. When drafted, he said he didn’t want to go to Boston because he wasn’t even sure he would get off the bench on a team with Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and others.

Tatum finished with 32 and the Celtics beat the Nets to remain perfect on the young season. Jaylen Brown scored 23 and Kristaps Porzingis 22 in the win. Cam Thomas continued his hot play and scored 27 to lead the Nets.

