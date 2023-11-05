Watch Jayson Tatum become youngest Celtic to score 10,000 points

Bill Russell. Larry Bird. John Havlicek. Dave Cowens. Paul Pierce.

Jayson Tatum got to 10,000 points faster than any of them, faster than any Celtic ever, hitting the number Sunday night with a slick spin move into a lay-up and-1.

JAYSON TATUM 10K ☘️



Jayson hits 10,000 career points, becoming the youngest Celtic in history to reach the milestone 💪@jaytatum0 pic.twitter.com/LFZKZPuAbb — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 5, 2023

After the game, Tatum reflected on how far he has come. When drafted, he said he didn’t want to go to Boston because he wasn’t even sure he would get off the bench on a team with Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and others.

"First of all, I didn't even want to come (to Boston) because I didn't think I was going to play. They had Gordon, JB, IT, Smart, I didn't think I was good enough to be on that team."



Jayson Tatum asked about getting drafted in Barclays Center back in 2017 pic.twitter.com/7VvLi0Sw3W — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 5, 2023

Tatum finished with 32 and the Celtics beat the Nets to remain perfect on the young season. Jaylen Brown scored 23 and Kristaps Porzingis 22 in the win. Cam Thomas continued his hot play and scored 27 to lead the Nets.