 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Go Get Goga
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Arizona Diamondbacks OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Gurriel Jr. agrees to $42 million, 3-year deal with D-backs, AP source says
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2024 - Day Four
Oosthuizen wins on course he designed; second DPWT title in a row

Top Clips

nbc_simms_cowboysbills_231217.jpg
BUF rounding into form with new-look Brady offense
nbc_simms_bearsvsbrowns_231217.jpg
Simms has ‘man crush’ on Browns’ defense
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231217.jpg
Give me the headline: Yo-ho, a Baker’s life for me

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics
Basketball Pickups: Go Get Goga
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
Arizona Diamondbacks OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Gurriel Jr. agrees to $42 million, 3-year deal with D-backs, AP source says
AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2024 - Day Four
Oosthuizen wins on course he designed; second DPWT title in a row

Top Clips

nbc_simms_cowboysbills_231217.jpg
BUF rounding into form with new-look Brady offense
nbc_simms_bearsvsbrowns_231217.jpg
Simms has ‘man crush’ on Browns’ defense
nbc_simms_givemetheheadlines_231217.jpg
Give me the headline: Yo-ho, a Baker’s life for me

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Jimmy Butler hit step-back game-winner, lift Heat past Bulls

  
Published December 17, 2023 10:13 AM
Chicago Bulls v Miami Heat

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 16: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat reacts after making a game winning basket against the Chicago Bulls at Kaseya Center on December 16, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Bulls had their chances. They had fought back from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to take the lead, but three times in the final three minutes, they gave up offensive rebounds and second-chance points that let the Heat stay in touch. That gave Miami a chance.

Then Jimmy Butler closed it out, as he often does, with a step-back game-winner.

Butler finished with 28 points and was a +12 on the night.

Chicago was led by DeMar DeRozan with 27 and their young stars stepped up — Patrick Williams scored 25 and Coby White 22. However, White ended up being the guy Butler hunted late in the game, one where the Bulls missed Alex Caruso (sprained left ankle). The Bulls almost swept a two-game set in Miami (before heading to Philadelphia next).

Miami got 22 points from Kevin Love off the bench and, at 15-11, sit fifth in the East, keeping their heads above water while Bam Adebayo remains out.

Mentions
Jimmy Butler.png Jimmy Butler Miami Heat Primary Logo Miami Heat Chicago Bulls Primary Logo Chicago Bulls