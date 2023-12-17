Watch Jimmy Butler hit step-back game-winner, lift Heat past Bulls

The Bulls had their chances. They had fought back from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to take the lead, but three times in the final three minutes, they gave up offensive rebounds and second-chance points that let the Heat stay in touch. That gave Miami a chance.

Then Jimmy Butler closed it out, as he often does, with a step-back game-winner.

Butler finished with 28 points and was a +12 on the night.

28 PTS + the game-winning buzzer beater



What a game from Jimmy Butler!

Chicago was led by DeMar DeRozan with 27 and their young stars stepped up — Patrick Williams scored 25 and Coby White 22. However, White ended up being the guy Butler hunted late in the game, one where the Bulls missed Alex Caruso (sprained left ankle). The Bulls almost swept a two-game set in Miami (before heading to Philadelphia next).

Miami got 22 points from Kevin Love off the bench and, at 15-11, sit fifth in the East, keeping their heads above water while Bam Adebayo remains out.