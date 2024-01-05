 Skip navigation
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy benefit from absences
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The Sentry - Round Two
World No. 1 Scheffler leads through 36 holes at The Sentry

Top Clips

nbc_gc_bestofkisner_240105.jpg
Inside Kisner’s analyst debut at The Sentry
nbc_gc_scheffleranalysis_240105.jpg
Scheffler looks ‘completely comfortable’ in Rd. 2
nbc_golf_sentryrd2hl_240105.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Josh Green and Jaden Hardy benefit from absences
NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Duke
College Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The Sentry - Round Two
World No. 1 Scheffler leads through 36 holes at The Sentry

Top Clips

nbc_gc_bestofkisner_240105.jpg
Inside Kisner’s analyst debut at The Sentry
nbc_gc_scheffleranalysis_240105.jpg
Scheffler looks ‘completely comfortable’ in Rd. 2
nbc_golf_sentryrd2hl_240105.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Jokic bank-in 39-foot game-winner to complete Nuggets comeback on Warriors

  
Published January 5, 2024 02:50 AM
Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 4: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets celebrates scoring the game winning three point basket against the Golden State Warriors on January 4, 2024 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Nikola Jokic is not fair.

The Warriors entered the fourth quarter up 13 at home on the Nuggets and watched that fade away in a wash of missed Golden State shots (3-of-14 shooting outside the paint in the fourth) and Denver hitting seemingly everything that mattered. Jokic had tied the game with :26 seconds left, then after Jamal Murray steal of a Stephen Curry pass, this happened.

The shot of 2024 might have happened four days into the year. The look on Curry’s face says it all.

Jokic admitted in his walk-off interview that he didn’t call bank. It still counts.

The Warriors — 16-18 on the season and sitting as the 11 seed in the West — lead the NBA with four blown leads of at least 17 points this season. For Golden State and its fans, trying to adjust to the reality that the championship window closed, this was a punch to the gut in a series of punches to the gut. Klay Thompson was inconsistent (as he has been for much of the season), Steve Kerr trying anything while searching for rotations that work, and the Warriors could have used Draymond Green’s defense in this one.

Jokic finished the night with 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, just one short of a triple-double. Aaron Gordon scored 30 and Jamal Murray 25. Curry led the Warriors with 30 on the night.

