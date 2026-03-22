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Watch Kevin Durant pass Michael Jordan for fifth all-time on NBA scoring list

  
Published March 22, 2026 01:33 AM

Passing Michael Jordan in the record books is the stuff of legends.

Kevin Durant is unquestionably that. With a late-game corner 3 on Saturday night, Durant passed Jordan to move into fifth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 32,294 points.

” It’s cool, butit’ss hard to take in when you’re still on the journey, when you just care about getting better,” Durant said post game, via the Associated Press. “I don’t ever want to downplay stuff like that, but I’ve got to get up and come to work tomorrow.”

Next up on the all-time list is Kobe Bryant, who’s fourth with 33,643 points. Durant already passed Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki this season.

Durant was asked post game about his favorite Jordan memory.

“No. That’s like asking me do I got a favorite Drake song,” he said, via the Associated Press. ."No, they’re just all great. MJ has so many great moments. He just personifies iconic god level – just everything that I believe in, he personifies.”

Houston beat the Heat 123-122 because, when Durant missed the game-winning shot, Amen Thompson had the tip-in for the win.