Watch Luka Doncic hit insane one-handed, banked game-winning 3 vs. Nets

  
Published October 28, 2023 06:04 AM
DALLAS, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts after hitting a three pointer against the Brooklyn Netsat American Airlines Center on October 27, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sometimes, over the course of a long summer, we forget that Luka Doncic is a magician.

The Nets won’t forget, not after Doncic hit this ridiculous one-handed, leaning bank shot 3-pointer that proved to be the game-winner for the Mavericks.

Asked after the game if he thought that had shot had a chance, Doncic responded, “Actually yes. ... I promise” (via Marc Stein).

Doncic hit a four 3-pointers in a late flourish and finished the game with 49 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Mavericks 125-120 win over the Nets. Doncic shot 9-of-14 from 3.

The man is a magician.

