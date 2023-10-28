Watch Luka Doncic hit insane one-handed, banked game-winning 3 vs. Nets

Sometimes, over the course of a long summer, we forget that Luka Doncic is a magician.

The Nets won’t forget, not after Doncic hit this ridiculous one-handed, leaning bank shot 3-pointer that proved to be the game-winner for the Mavericks.

No matter how many angles you watch Luka's wild game-winner from... it's still incomprehensible 🤯 https://t.co/DJiuGN8NIE pic.twitter.com/Pi8eyrLEam — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2023

Asked after the game if he thought that had shot had a chance, Doncic responded, “Actually yes. ... I promise” (via Marc Stein).

Doncic hit a four 3-pointers in a late flourish and finished the game with 49 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Mavericks 125-120 win over the Nets. Doncic shot 9-of-14 from 3.

LUKA MAGIC.

WHAT ELSE CAN YOU SAY.



4 straight threes... each getting progressively more difficult and more clutch... to reach 49 points and give Dallas the win.



Special stuff from a superstar. pic.twitter.com/4uCvy2Qdfe — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2023

The man is a magician.