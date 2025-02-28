 Skip navigation
Tennis: Australian Open
West Spotlight: Prospects on the rise
West Spotlight: Prospects on the rise
No. 15 Michigan beats Rutgers 84-82 on Burnett's 3-pointer at buzzer, moves into 1st-place tie

Highlights: Harper leads Rutgers against Michigan
HLs: No. 15 Michigan sinks Rutgers at the buzzer
Rose breaks down 'awesome finish' from Michigan

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Highlights: Harper leads Rutgers against Michigan
HLs: No. 15 Michigan sinks Rutgers at the buzzer
Rose breaks down 'awesome finish' from Michigan

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Stephen Curry hit 12 3-pointers on way to 56 points, lifts Warriors past Magic

  
February 28, 2025
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic

Feb 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after a basket against the Orlando Magic in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Draymond Green summed Stephen Curry’s night up well (via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area):

“He took over the game when we were reeling,” Green told reporters at Kia Center. “That first quarter, really the first half, we had nothing going and he kept us afloat. And he continued that in the third quarter and completely took the game over. It was good to see him put up that performance because we needed it.”

That performance was a 56-point night that included 12 3-pointers by Curry.

Curry carried the Warriors to their fifth straight win, beating the Magic 121-115. And carried is the right word, while Curry put up 56 the rest of the Golden State starters had 35 points combined against the third-best defense in the league.

This was Curry’s 14th 50+ point game, tying him with Hall of Famer Rick Barry for second all-time in franchise history (Wilt Chamberlain had a ridiculous 105 of them). Curry’s highlight reel shot of the night was the three-quarter-court shot to beat the halftime buzzer.

Paolo Banchero had an impressive night for the Magic, scoring 41, but it was not enough on this night.

