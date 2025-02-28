Watch Stephen Curry hit 12 3-pointers on way to 56 points, lifts Warriors past Magic

Draymond Green summed Stephen Curry’s night up well (via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area):

“He took over the game when we were reeling,” Green told reporters at Kia Center. “That first quarter, really the first half, we had nothing going and he kept us afloat. And he continued that in the third quarter and completely took the game over. It was good to see him put up that performance because we needed it.”

That performance was a 56-point night that included 12 3-pointers by Curry.

All 12 of Steph's triples on a historic 56-point night 🎯



Chef Curry has the Warriors cooking 👀 pic.twitter.com/Vd0wSyQ4Vg — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2025

Curry carried the Warriors to their fifth straight win, beating the Magic 121-115. And carried is the right word, while Curry put up 56 the rest of the Golden State starters had 35 points combined against the third-best defense in the league.

This was Curry’s 14th 50+ point game, tying him with Hall of Famer Rick Barry for second all-time in franchise history (Wilt Chamberlain had a ridiculous 105 of them). Curry’s highlight reel shot of the night was the three-quarter-court shot to beat the halftime buzzer.

STEPH FROM DOWNTOWN DISNEY 😱 pic.twitter.com/FWiZJjwxr7 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 28, 2025

Paolo Banchero had an impressive night for the Magic, scoring 41, but it was not enough on this night.