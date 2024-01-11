 Skip navigation
Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl's Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Victor Wembanyama record first triple-double — in just 21 minutes

  
Published January 10, 2024 11:02 PM
San Antonio Spurs v Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 10: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 10, 2024 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

There may be many more, but you never forget your first.

Victor Wembanyama recorded the first triple-double of his career Wednesday — 16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists — and he did it in just 21 minutes, helping lead the Spurs past the struggling Pistons, 130-108.

The game itself was not close, with the Spurs jumping out to a 31-19 first-quarter lead and the Pistons never really challenged after that. Eight San Antonio players scored in double figures, led by Keldon Johnson with 17 points and Devin Vassell with 16. Jalen Duren led the Pistons with 21.

Mentions
