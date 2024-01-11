Watch Victor Wembanyama record first triple-double — in just 21 minutes

There may be many more, but you never forget your first.

Victor Wembanyama recorded the first triple-double of his career Wednesday — 16 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists — and he did it in just 21 minutes, helping lead the Spurs past the struggling Pistons, 130-108.

Victor Wembanyama put on a show and recorded his first-career triple-double on way to a Spurs W 👏🙌



16 PTS / 12 REB/ 10 AST



Wemby (21 MIN) is the second player in NBA history to record a triple-double while playing less than 22 MIN. pic.twitter.com/eIsUHo3fNn — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2024

The game itself was not close, with the Spurs jumping out to a 31-19 first-quarter lead and the Pistons never really challenged after that. Eight San Antonio players scored in double figures, led by Keldon Johnson with 17 points and Devin Vassell with 16. Jalen Duren led the Pistons with 21.

