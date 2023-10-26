Watch Zion put Jaren Jackson Jr. in poster with monster dunk
Published October 25, 2023 10:18 PM
Zion Williamson is healthy. That means a lot of bigs are going to end up in posters — Zion is a walking dunk highlight reel.
First up, defending Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.
Watch that again for the second dunk, the long alley-oop pass from Brandon Ingram that Zion easily threw down.
Or, just watch those two dunks again in slo-mo.
This sequence by Zion 🤯#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/VFU36LMJUc— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 26, 2023
Jaren Jackson Jr. got his revenge latter stuffing another dunk attempt.
If Zion stays healthy it’s going to be a wild season in the Big Easy.