Watch Zion put Jaren Jackson Jr. in poster with monster dunk

Zion Williamson is healthy. That means a lot of bigs are going to end up in posters — Zion is a walking dunk highlight reel.

First up, defending Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.

Z LOOK OUT 😤 pic.twitter.com/YyWevYc3HF — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) October 26, 2023

Watch that again for the second dunk, the long alley-oop pass from Brandon Ingram that Zion easily threw down.

Or, just watch those two dunks again in slo-mo.

Jaren Jackson Jr. got his revenge latter stuffing another dunk attempt.

If Zion stays healthy it’s going to be a wild season in the Big Easy.

