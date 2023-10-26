 Skip navigation
Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Zion put Jaren Jackson Jr. in poster with monster dunk

  
Published October 25, 2023 10:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans v Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 25: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on October 25, 2023 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Zion Williamson is healthy. That means a lot of bigs are going to end up in posters — Zion is a walking dunk highlight reel.

First up, defending Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.

Watch that again for the second dunk, the long alley-oop pass from Brandon Ingram that Zion easily threw down.

Or, just watch those two dunks again in slo-mo.

Jaren Jackson Jr. got his revenge latter stuffing another dunk attempt.

If Zion stays healthy it’s going to be a wild season in the Big Easy.

