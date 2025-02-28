Watch Zion Williamson record first triple-double of career against Phoenix

It may be too little, too late, but the New Orleans Pelicans are playing well, having won four of five.

Driving that is improved play from Zion Williamson, who recorded the first triple-double of his career Thursday night in a win against struggling Phoenix — 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Zion Williamson's FIRST-career triple-double led the Pelicans to their 3rd straight W!



😤 27 PTS

😤 10 REB

😤 11 AST

😤 2 BLK pic.twitter.com/ZE3ahRzegu — NBA (@NBA) February 28, 2025

It was a good win for New Orleans, which also got 19 points from CJ McCollum.

Phoenix continues to spiral. Despite Devin Booker leading all scorers with 36 and Kevin Durant adding 28, the Suns have now dropped 7-of-8. For a team trying to push into the play-in, losing to the team with the fourth-worst record in the league is bad form. But there’s been a lot of bad form and bad vibes out of Phoenlatelyate.