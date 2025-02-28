 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Kate Douglass, Summer McIntosh, more Olympic champs enter Tyr Pro Swim Series Westmont
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Baseball Busts: Are Gerrit Cole’s best days behind him?
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates-Media Day
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Preview: 2025 rankings, player profiles, stats, projections, outlook

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_jalenmilroev5_250228.jpg
Milroe went from undersized to lifting with LBs
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_nfl_higgins_250228.jpg
Higgins calls himself ‘a mismatch’ at WR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Kate Douglass, Summer McIntosh, more Olympic champs enter Tyr Pro Swim Series Westmont
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Baseball Busts: Are Gerrit Cole’s best days behind him?
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates-Media Day
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Preview: 2025 rankings, player profiles, stats, projections, outlook

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_jalenmilroev5_250228.jpg
Milroe went from undersized to lifting with LBs
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_nfl_higgins_250228.jpg
Higgins calls himself ‘a mismatch’ at WR

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Zion Williamson record first triple-double of career against Phoenix

  
Published February 28, 2025 11:46 AM
New Orleans Pelicans v Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 27: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at PHX Arena on February 27, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It may be too little, too late, but the New Orleans Pelicans are playing well, having won four of five.

Driving that is improved play from Zion Williamson, who recorded the first triple-double of his career Thursday night in a win against struggling Phoenix — 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

It was a good win for New Orleans, which also got 19 points from CJ McCollum.

Phoenix continues to spiral. Despite Devin Booker leading all scorers with 36 and Kevin Durant adding 28, the Suns have now dropped 7-of-8. For a team trying to push into the play-in, losing to the team with the fourth-worst record in the league is bad form. But there’s been a lot of bad form and bad vibes out of Phoenlatelyate.

Mentions
NOP_Williamson_Zion.jpg Zion Williamson PHX_Booker_Devin.jpg Devin Booker NOP_McCollum_CJ.jpg CJ McCollum PHX_Durant_Kevin.jpg Kevin Durant