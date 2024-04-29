 Skip navigation
Wembanyama, Spurs to play two games vs. Pacers in Paris next season

  
Published April 29, 2024 12:48 PM
Detroit Pistons v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 14: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs prepares to throw a signed ball into the audience after their game against the Detroit Pistons at Frost Bank Center on April 14, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama is heading back to Paris.

The budding superstar and the San Antonio Spurs will play two regular season games in Paris against the Pacers next January, the NBA announced. This is the first time the NBA is playing two games in Paris during the season.

“Playing in Paris has been an incredible experience for our organization in the past and we are thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of The NBA Paris Games 2025,” San Antonio Spurs CEO RC Buford said in a statement. “Thanks to our deep international history, we are fortunate to have Spurs fans in France, across Europe and around the world. We are excited to continue to honor that legacy by purposefully connecting and engaging with our fans in France on and off the court.”

Wembanyama is a budding international superstar who was born in France and played in Paris before coming over to the NBA. This is a play by the NBA to capitalize on Wembanyama’s incredible popularity there.

It’s also a chance for the NBA to build on the momentum of the Paris Olympics this summer, which will have Wembanyama on a stacked French team that could medal but many other NBA stars on a variety of teams: Rudy Gobert (France), Nikola Jokic (Serbia), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Canada, which has a full roster of NBA players) and, of course, the USA will have the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton as well as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and many more.

For those that don’t speak or read French, the above Tweet notes the games are Jan. 23 and 25.

