Wembanyama, what?!?! Watch his behind-the-back into poster and-1 dunk

  
Published January 5, 2024 04:03 AM
Milwaukee Bucks v San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, TX - JANUARY 4: Victor Wembanyama #1, Keldon Johnson #3 and Devonte Graham #4 of the San Antonio Spurs celebrate during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on January 4, 2024 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

I don’t know how good Victor Wembanyama is going to be in five years, or 10, but Thursday night gives me hope:

On his 20th birthday he went toe-to-toe with Giannis Antetokounmpo, scored 27 with nine rebounds and five blocks, and did this: A behind-the-back move in transition into a and-1 poster dunk.

What are we doing?

Wembanyama wasn’t done — he had a critical block of Antetokounmpo down the stretch that kept the Spurs chances alive.

“He’s special,” Antetokounmpo said after the game, via ESPN. “He’s going to be an extremely good player. He plays the right way. He plays to win. I’ve never seen anything like him.”

To be fair, Antetokounmpo got his — 44 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists — and looked every bit the MVP candidate in leading the Bucks to a win. He and Wembanyama made this game so much fun to watch (Damian Lillard chipping in 25 and Devin Vassell scoring 34 helped, too).

Milwaukee got the win, 125-121. There are no moral victories in the NBA, but the Spurs and Wembanyama are getting better nightly and that’s all this season was about in San Antonio.

