When does the 2025-26 NBA season start?

Basketball is finally back, and this year is especially monumental as the NBA returns to NBC after 24 years and makes its debut on Peacock. The season tips off on Tuesday, October 21, with a doubleheader. First, the NBA Champion Oklahoma City Thunder host the Houston Rockets at 7:30 PM ET. Then, at 10:00 PM it’s the Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers in a Western Conference showdown. Live coverage begins at 6:30 PM on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to stream the NBA on Peacock this season.

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma Thunder:

When: Tuesday, October 21

Where: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs LA Lakers:

When: Tuesday, October 21

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

Which NBA games are available to watch on Peacock?

100 regular-season games will be available to watch on NBC and Peacock, plus NBA playoff games, Conference Finals, and the NBA All-Star game. Watch Sunday Night Basketball on Peacock and NBC starting in January 2026, Monday games, and Tuesday night doubleheaders throughout the regular season. Game scheduling subject to change.

How to watch the 2025-26 NBA Season on NBC/Peacock?

Fans can sign up for a paid Peacock subscription or log in to their TV provider on NBC to access 100 regular-season games that will be available to watch on Peacock and NBC, plus NBA playoff games, Conference Finals, and the NBA All-Star game. Fans can also watch Sunday Night Basketball on Peacock and NBC starting in January 2026, exclusive Monday games only on Peacock, and Tuesday night doubleheaders throughout the regular season.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

What devices does Peacock support?

