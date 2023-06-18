 Skip navigation
NBAMemphis GrizzliesTuomas Iisalo

Tuomas
Iisalo

NBA: Playoffs-Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies remove interim tag, make Tuomas Iisalo head coach
Iisalo took over as head coach when Taylor Jenkins was fired late in the season.
