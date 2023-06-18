Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Portland Trail Blazers 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara flourish
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Twins at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 2
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Ken Roczen to miss final two Supercross rounds, to heal from shoulder, ankle injuries
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
De Bruyne slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
Kentucky Derby success continues elude Repole
American Promise leads man, team, horse parlay
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Portland Trail Blazers 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara flourish
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Twins at Red Sox prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 2
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Ken Roczen to miss final two Supercross rounds, to heal from shoulder, ankle injuries
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
De Bruyne slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
Kentucky Derby success continues elude Repole
American Promise leads man, team, horse parlay
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NBA
Date
All Scores
Odds by
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies
Tuomas Iisalo
TI
Tuomas
Iisalo
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Memphis Grizzlies remove interim tag, make Tuomas Iisalo head coach
Iisalo took over as head coach when Taylor Jenkins was fired late in the season.
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Tuomas Iisalo
MEM
Head Coach
Tuomas Iisalo hired as Grizzlies head coach
Spurs’ Stephon Castle is runaway winner of NBA Rookie of the Year award
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
2025 NBA Playoffs results, highlights, recap April 26 including Aaron Gordon’s dunk saving Nuggets
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Thunder complete sweep of Grizzlies, reach Western Conference semifinals with 117-115 victory
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant to miss Game 4 vs. Thunder due to hip injury from scary fall
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Thunder vs. Grizzlies Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for April 26
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
2025 NBA Playoffs results, highlights, recap April 24 including Thunder breaking Grizzlies hearts
Kurt Helin
,
Kurt Helin
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue