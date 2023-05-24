Matthew Berry

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Berry

hJJA91RFT-DQNgz8OVtwWdqZWgmcPKzEBRkh6WzOv2E_nbc_ffhh_jsn_intvv2_230531.jpg
Fantasy Football
Berry talks Seahawks WRs with JSN
Matthew Berry is joined by Seattle Seahawks rookie WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to discuss the team’s passing game, his adjustment to the NFL and much more at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.
Justin Herbert
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate Post-NFL Draft
Matthew Berry runs down his Loves and Hates in the immediate aftermath of the 2023 NFL Draft based on their current fantasy value.
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
whh-UM7ffTIRL9RMe4eDjnZrbLUHTUMzNXR6Zgt8qZY_nbc_roto_hhmb_lovehatete_220825.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate TEs
Alexander Mattison
Matthew Berry’s Updated Positional Fantasy Football Rankings
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
Alexander Mattison
Matthew Berry’s updated Top 100 Fantasy Football Rankings
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
  • Matthew Berry
    ,

Player News

All Player News
  • Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
    LAR Cornerback #6
    Rams signed CB Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson, LB Ochaun Mathis, and RB Zach Evans to their rookie contracts.
    The No. 182, No. 189, and No. 215 overall picks are now under contract in Los Angeles after multiple players received restructured contracts this offseason to make room against the cap for the rookie class. All three players should be on the outside looking in as far as expected playing time goes in 2023 but have the opportunity to work their way up the depth chart when camp opens in under three weeks.
  • kyle philips Titans Headshot.jpg
    Kyle Philips
    TEN Wide Receiver #18
    The Titans’ official website reports Kyle Philips has “put on some extra weight and has been solid.”
    It is the first we have heard of Philips this offseason. The second-year pro is most likely locked into three-receiver sets as the primary slot man, though he was limited to four rookie appearances by a hamstring injury. Listed at 5-11, 189 pounds, Philips is not in dire need of bulking up, but it couldn’t hurt. Philips is a name to keep in mind in deeper PPR leagues but isn’t currently worth drafting in 12-team leagues.
  • Hassan Haskins HS.jpg
    Hassan Haskins
    TEN Running Back #25
    Titans RB Hassan Haskins has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Nashville.
    Haskins is accused of strangling his girlfriend and brandishing a handgun. The woman has also been arrested, though Haskins is accused of extreme physical violence. It’s a sordid, awful situation, one that will almost certainly cost the 2022 third-rounder his Titans roster spot. Stay tuned.
  • Jonathan Mingo
    CAR Wide Receiver
    Panthers coach Frank Reich mentioned WR Jonathan Mingo when asked to name his spring standouts.
    From the Athletic’s Joeseph Person, Reich didn’t drop many names when talking about the top performers in spring practices, so it shouldn’t be taken lightly that Mingo was one of the players he brought up. The No. 39 overall pick, Mingo (6'2/220) has a combination of size and speed that could be nightmare fuel for opposing corners. He went for 861 yards and five scores as a senior. Barring a surprise DeAndre Hopkins signing, Mingo looks like a good bet to take the field on three-receiver sets as a rookie. Person also noted that he “looked fluid running the short crossing routes that are expected to be a fixture in Reich’s offense.” With Adam Thielen showing signs of a decline in 2022 and D.J. Chark being a role-player, the door is open for Mingo to pace the Panthers in targets as a rookie.
  • Raheem Blackshear
    CAR Running Back #20
    The Athletic’s Joseph Person believes RB Raheem Blackshear could emerge “as an outlet for Bryce Young out of the backfield.”
    Person noted that Frank Reich was hesitant to mention players who caught his eye during spring practices, but Blackshear was one of them. His rookie season aside, Miles Sanders has been one of the least efficient running backs as a pass-catcher in the league. Chuba Hubbard has gotten some run on pass downs in Carolina but didn’t come out of college with a notable receiving resume. That leaves the door open for Blackshear, who caught 123 passes in five seasons of college ball, to take on more work through the air. Blackshear isn’t on the fantasy radar yet but will be a name to look out for once training camp rolls around.
  • Dameon Pierce HS.jpg
    Dameon Pierce
    HOU Running Back #31
    Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett said Dameon Pierce has improved his pass blocking this offseason.
    Pierce struggled with picking up blitzers through most of his otherwise-impressive rookie campaign. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 128th best pass blocking back in 2022. “He can now see the big picture and can identify things quicker to get to his pickups,” Barrett said. “That’s going to help us out tremendously. When he is in the game, teams think we are going to just run the football. But his ability to pass protect, he understands what is needed in our passing game from him.” It’s a good thing Pierce has shown improvement. The Texans in March signed former Bills RB Devin Singletary, who PFF graded as the league’s fifth best pass-blocking back in 2022. Pierce profiles as a solid mid-round value in what should be an improved Texans offense coached by Kyle Shanahan disciple Bobby Slowik.
  • Chris Rodriguez
    WAS Running Back
    Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy said fifth-round RB Chris Rodriguez has to prove himself on special teams.
    Translation, Rodriguez won’t be in the mix for early-season carries even though the Commanders reportedly had a third-round grade on him and love his bowling ball-style rushing. “If you’re becoming best friends with that special teams coach, that means that you’re finding a way to become a four phase special teams player,” Bieniemy said. “Chris hasn’t taken that for granted at all.” Despite Bieniemy’s words, we could see Rodriguez earning rookie-year work, but he is not currently on the re-draft radar.
  • Courtland_Sutton_838878..jpg
    Courtland Sutton
    DEN Wide Receiver #14
    The Broncos had Courtland Sutton study Michael Thomas’ 2019 film this offseason.
    2019, of course, was Thomas’ 149-catch campaign. "(I’m) just diving into it (to) be able to see how he may have run a route that we are learning right now,” Sutton said. “Figuring out ways to get open.” The least discussed member of the Broncos’ top four wideouts this offseason even though he is probably still the No. 2, Sutton has drawn zero hype, though several have noted his size similarity to Thomas. That is about where the obvious similarities stop, but it’s obviously interesting new coach Sean Payton has the comp on his brain. We aren’t going to sit here and tell you we are bullish on Sutton as he fights for targets with Jerry Jeudy, second-rounder Marvin Mims and Tim Patrick, but his WR48 ADP is a bargain opportunity.
  • Taylor_Stallworth.jpg
    Taylor Stallworth
    CAR Defensive Tackle #90
    Panthers signed DT Taylor Stallworth to a one-year contract.
    The former Colt and Saint appeared in seven games between the Chiefs and Texans last season. Heading into his age-28 campaign, Stallworth has made two starts across five NFL seasons. He is a pure depth signing, one who will be hard pressed to crack the 53-man roster.
  • 12223.jpg
    Cam Robinson
    JAX Tackle #74
    NFL suspended Jaguars LT Cam Robinson four games for violating the league’s PED policy.
    It was a known issue for Jacksonville, but hardly ideal for either team or player after Robinson missed the final five games of 2022 with a knee issue. He will miss games against the Colts, Chiefs, Texans and Falcons before being eligible to return in Week 5 against the Bills. Although he is no one’s idea of an elite blindside protector, Robinson’s loss will stretch the Jags’ unimpressive tackle depth. First-round pick Anton Harrison and Walker Little figure to man the Jags’ starting tackle spots while Robinson is sidelined.

Must-See Clips
Berry's top landing spot for Cook
May 24, 2023 02:02 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers reveal their roster predictions for 2023 ahead of the summer including Joe Mixon to the Dallas Cowboys and Dalvin Cook to the Buffalo Bills.
Up Next
Predictions-MPX.jpg
Berry’s top landing spot for Cook
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_arichardson_intv_230531.jpg
Richardson’s biggest NFL influences
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bryceyoung_intv_230531.jpg
Bryce Young’s early NFL impressions
Now Playing
nbc_berry_schedulerelease_230517.jpg
Berry’s NFL schedule reactions
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rbrankings_230417.jpg
Berry’s top-10 fantasy RBs for 2023
Now Playing
FANTASY fOOTBALL HAPPY HOUR

Matthew Berry is on the Mt. Rushmore of fantasy football analysts. His daily show will continue what he does best: rankings, waiver wire advice, who to start, who to sit, and his popular love/hate analysis. Make sure to check out the video version on Peacock and on the NFL on NBC YouTube Channel.

More Matthew Berry

Christian McCaffrey
Matthew Berry’s Top 100 Rankings
Matthew Berry unveils his updated Top 100 rankings now that the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books and most of the free agents have signed.
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
Travis Kelce
Matthew Berry’s Initial Fantasy Football Ranks for 2023
Matthew Berry reveals his initial positional rankings for the 2023 fantasy football season, which are based on if he was drafting right now.
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
Bijan Robinson
Matthew Berry’s Dynasty Rookie Ranks: Bijan, JSN, Gibbs on top
Matthew Berry releases his Dynasty Rookie Rankings for 1QB and Superflex leagues and to no one’s surprise Bijan Robinson is at the head of the class.
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
Josh Jacobs
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate from 2023 NFL Free Agency
Matthew Berry runs down his Loves and Hates in relation to a player’s updated fantasy value and ripple effects of 2023 NFL Free Agency.
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
Lamar Jackson
Matthew Berry’s 23 Most Interesting Things He Heard At NFL Combine
Matthew Berry reveals the 23 most interesting things he heard at the NFL combine, including how Lamar Jackson could end up in Washington.
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Berry’s Way, Way Too Early 2023 Rankings
Matthew Berry has released his Way, Way Too Early 2023 Rankings based on how he would rank the top 50 if he was drafting right now.
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
Matthew Berry and Michael Smith
How to watch Matthew Berry on NBC Sports: TV/live stream info
Here is a one-stop shop for how and where to watch Matthew Berry on NBC Sports, including TV/live stream info for exclusive NFL content.
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
Derrick Henry
Matthew Berry’s Week 18 Fantasy Football Ranks
Matthew Berry’s positional rankings for Week 18 of the fantasy football season.
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
James Conner
Matthew Berry’s Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings
Matthew Berry’s positional rankings for Week 17 of the fantasy football season.
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate: Week 17 and Way Way Too Early 2023 Rankings
Matthew Berry runs down his loves and hates for Week 17 of the fantasy football season and reveals his Way Way Too Early Top 50 For 2023.
  • Matthew Berry
    ,
  • Matthew Berry
    ,