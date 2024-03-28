 Skip navigation
How to watch the 2024 Florida Derby: TV/live stream info, entries, and more

  
Published March 28, 2024 11:22 AM

The top thoroughbred horses are back in action this Saturday, March 30 in the 2024 Florida Derby in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Saturday’s race is another stop on the road to the 2024 Kentucky Derby which takes place on May 4. 100-50-25-15-10 qualifying points will be awarded to the top five finishers.

The Florida Derby has proved to be one of the most significant stops in the lead-up to “The Run for the Roses”. Since 2000, 7 Kentucky Derby winners have run in the Florida Derby—that’s more than any other prep race that offers 100 points to the winner. Last year’s Kentucky Derby champion Mage finished second in the 2023 Florida Derby.

Saturday’s race features old and new faces. Fierceness, the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1) champion, looks for redemption after a shocking third-place finish as the 1/5 favorite in last month’s G3 Holy Bull, while Conquest Warrior is set to make his graded stakes debut here for Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey. Click here to see the entries for the 2024 Florida Derby.

Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET on CNBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the 2024 Florida Derby.

How to watch the 2024 Florida Derby:

  • Where: Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida
  • When: Saturday, March 30
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CNBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

What is the post time for the Florida Derby?

Post time for the Florida Derby is set for 6:42 pm ET on Saturday.

Who won the 2023 Florida Derby?

Forte, who was trained by Todd Pletcher, won last year’s Florida Derby.

How to watch Horse Racing on Peacock:

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

Click here to sign up and follow all of the horse racing action.

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 4 at 2:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Kentucky Derby purse raised to $5 million for 150th race in May
The Kentucky Derby purse has been raised to $5 million for the 150th edition in May.

