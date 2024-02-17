 Skip navigation
Top-seeded Alcaraz reaches Argentina Open semifinals and will play Nicolas Jarry

  
Published February 17, 2024 08:33 AM
ATP 250 Argentina Open 2024 - Day 5

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - FEBRUARY 16: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after winning the Quarter Finals singles match against Andrea Vavassori of Italy during the fifth day of the ATP 250 Argentina Open 2024 at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club on February 16, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Getty Images

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the Argentina Open semifinals after beating Andrea Vavassori of Italy 7-6 (1), 6-1 on Friday.

The 20-year-old No. 2-ranked player struggled with Vavassori’s energy in the first set, but cruised to victory in the second on the outdoor clay courts.

“Everyone wants to be No. 1 or No. 2, but this is not a sea of roses. Everyone is working hard to be better than you,” the Spanish player said after the match.

Alcaraz will face Chile’s Nicolas Jarry on Saturday. The third-seeded Jarry secured his place after home-crowd favorite Tomás Etcheverry retired in the third set due to an injury in his right leg.

Etcheverry won the first set 6-4 and lost the second 7-5 before he made his decision to stop playing.

Two players from Argentina are in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Federico Coria beat countryman Sebastián Baez 6-1, 6-4, and Facundo Diaz Acosta defeated Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-4, 6-3.