What NFL games are on today: Week 5 NFL Sunday Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch, and more

Week 5 of the 2023 NFL Season has finally kicked off and as usual, NBC and Peacock have got you covered with another Sunday of action-packed, NFL excitement. Kick off your day with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry beginning at 12:00 PM ET.

RELATED: FMIA Week 4 - A dominant Sunday for the Bills

This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup features a rivalry you won’t want to miss as Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) head to Levi’s Stadium to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers, who are looking for their fifth straight win. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America.

See below to find out what NFL games are on today and how you can watch/live stream.

RELATED: How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers - TV/live stream info for Sunday Night Football game

What NFL Games are on Today?

*All times are listed as ET

Sunday, October 8:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills (Tottenham), 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. (CBS)

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)



Monday, October 9:

Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

How can I watch Sunday Night Football on Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

Will there be any games that are exclusive to Peacock?

There will be two exclusive NFL games on Peacock in the 2023–2024 season. One regular season game and one NFL Playoff game will only be available to Peacock subscribers. The first game will take place Saturday, Dec 23 at 8p ET between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. The playoff game will take place during the Wild Card round on Saturday, Jan 13, 2024.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

