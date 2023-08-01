 Skip navigation
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: George Pickens
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline

Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: George Pickens
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
MLB: New York Mets at Houston Astros
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline

Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
B.J. Baylor

B.J.
Baylor

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs
Seahawks sign OT Liam Ryan
The Seahawks weren’t done maneuvering on Monday after announcing the signing of running back SaRodorick Thompson and the release of safety Morell Osling and linebacker Cam Bright.
Bears sign TE Jared Pinkney, waive WR Thyrick Pitts
Nebraska’s Myles Farmer is suspended indefinitely as coach Matt Rhule opens first preseason camp
KJ Hamler diagnosed with pericarditis; Broncos will waive him with NFI designation
Shelby Harris to visit with Browns
Aaron Rodgers gets serious with the New York Jets
Deion Jones to work out with Panthers