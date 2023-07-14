Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
NBCSports.com Staff
,
NBCSports.com Staff
,
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
NBCSports.com Staff
,
NBCSports.com Staff
,
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BUY NOW:
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide - Save 20% with promo code Draft2023
Close
NFL
Indianapolis Colts
Braden Smith
Braden
Smith
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
01:27
Sunday Night Football: Trevon Diggs, Michael Gallup, DeMarcus Lawrence are active
The Cowboys will have cornerback Trevon Diggs (illness), receiver Michael Gallup (illness) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) for Sunday Night Football.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Braden Smith
IND
Tackle
#72
Colts rule out starting T Braden Smith for Week 13
Marlon Mack
FA
Running Back
#37
Marlon Mack among 5 Colts headed to COVID-19 list
Braden Smith
IND
Tackle
#72
Colts RT Braden Smith practices Wednesday
Braden Smith
IND
Tackle
#72
Colts ink RT Braden Smith to 4-year extension
Braden Smith
IND
Tackle
#72
Colts RT Braden Smith activated from COVID list
Tickets to Patriots-Colts in Germany sell out in an instant
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Should Richardson start as a rookie?
Jim Irsay: Jonathan Taylor “healed up,” Shaquille Leonard “getting better each day”
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Jim Irsay: It’s going to be tough for Anthony Richardson as a rookie, but he has to play
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Andrew Luck, Hall of Famer? (No.)
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Former NFL linebacker Johnie Cooks dies at 64
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Close Ad