NFL
Kansas City Chiefs
Charles Omenihu
Charles
Omenihu
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
02:52
PFF: Chiefs-49ers impact players
The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 of the NFL season, and Pro Football Focus runs through their highest-rated players and game deciding matchups.
Charles Omenihu
KC
EDGE
#94
Chiefs EDGE Charles Omenihu suspended six games
Charles Omenihu
KC
EDGE
#94
Former 49er Charles Omenihu Headed to KC
Charles Omenihu
KC
EDGE
#94
Omenihu with the 49ers for now
Charles Omenihu
KC
EDGE
#94
49ers EDGE Omenihu arrested Monday
Charles Omenihu
KC
EDGE
#94
49ers acquire DE Charles Omenihu from Texans
Matt Nagy: Skyy Moore will get more opportunities and I think he’ll do well
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Chris Jones, despite holdout, remains on depth chart as starter
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Key Chiefs player to watch in 2023
Amid ongoing holdout, Chris Jones posts cryptic tweet
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
GM Veach says Chiefs are not trading DT Jones
Chiefs feel “pretty good” about having Kadarius Toney, Isiah Pacheco for opener
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
