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PGA: RBC Heritage - Second Round
Matt Fitzpatrick rides a good bounce and great golf to a 63 to lead Viktor Hovland at Hilton Head
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round
Sei Young Kim shoots second straight 65 to take LPGA Tour lead in Los Angeles
Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac out of Cleveland Supercross after qualification crash
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Tavernier sends Bournemouth in front of Newcastle
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Truffert blasts Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
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Osula brings Newcastle level with Bournemouth

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: RBC Heritage - Second Round
Matt Fitzpatrick rides a good bounce and great golf to a 63 to lead Viktor Hovland at Hilton Head
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round
Sei Young Kim shoots second straight 65 to take LPGA Tour lead in Los Angeles
Eli Tomac
Eli Tomac out of Cleveland Supercross after qualification crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoal1_260418.jpg
Tavernier sends Bournemouth in front of Newcastle
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260418.jpg
Truffert blasts Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_260418.jpg
Osula brings Newcastle level with Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentChase Roberts

Chase
Roberts

NFL: DEC 14 Cardinals at Texans
The Cardinals currently have no obvious plan at quarterback
Most teams have a clear starting quarterback, obvious contenders for the job, or (at a minimum) concepts of a plan for the position.
Alshon Jeffery denies allegations of insurance fraud
ASU WR Jordyn Tyson solidifies first-round draft status in front of 20 teams
Nick Foles: A.J. Brown wants to be traded
Andrew Berry: We’ve enjoyed the time we’ve spent with Ty Simpson
Eighteen teams are expected at WR Jordyn Tyson’s Friday workout
Brock Bowers has high praise for Kirk Cousins