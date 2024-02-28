 Skip navigation
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Cognizant Classic storylines: McIlroy's return; 'breather' par 5
Lynette Woodard
What to know about Lynette Woodard and her scoring record as Caitlin Clark continues pursuit of history
PGA: APR 04 Shell Houston Open - Final Round
Rex & Lav pod: Has LIV Golf botched AK's big return?

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_ellissintv_240228.jpg
Elliss refining pass rush skills ahead of draft
Penn State's Isaac is a 'disruptive player'
Penn State's Isaac is a 'disruptive player'
KFT graduates 'frustrated' with lack of starts
KFT graduates 'frustrated' with lack of starts

Chris
O'Hara

nbc_ffhh_wilsoncousins_240228.jpg
08:49
Cousins returning to Vikings would be ‘right move’
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain the lack of interest in Russell Wilson and why Kirk Cousins is likely the best QB option for the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL head coaches, GMs congratulate King on career
Jefferson rumors feel like ‘more smoke than fire’
NFLPA survey: Dolphins, Vikings top player team report card, Commanders remain last
What McCown becoming QBs coach means for Cousins
Vikings seem to want Kirk Cousins — at their price
Vikings hire Josh McCown as quarterbacks coach