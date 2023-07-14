Skip navigation
NFL
Clark Harris
Clark
Harris
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
05:02
Bengals LS Clark Harris to miss extended time with biceps injury
Bengals long snapper Clark Harris wasn’t a name on too many radars heading into Week One, but his injury wound up being one of the most impactful developments of the day.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Cal Adomitis
CIN
Tight End
#48
Bengals re-sign long snapper Cal Adomitis
Clark Harris
Tight End
#46
Bengals bring back LS Clark Harris for 14th season
Clark Harris
Tight End
#46
Bengals re-sign LS Clark Harris
Clark Harris
Tight End
#46
Bengals lock up long snapper Clark Harris
Clark Harris
Tight End
#46
Bengals re-sign long snapper Clark Harris
