MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
NFL
Carolina Panthers
Colin Granger
CG
Colin
Granger
Panthers sign former college basketball player Colin Granger as TE
The Panthers have taken on a project on offense.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Saints are the betting favorites to pick Shedeur Sanders
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
DT Walter Nolen to visit Panthers, Bengals this week
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Cal donors push for Ron Rivera to have more power over football program
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Former NFL LB Dean Wells dies at 54 after a two-year cancer battle
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Titans take Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders slides in Kyle Dvorchak’s mock
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 6-10
