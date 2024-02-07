 Skip navigation
Dave Canales

Dave
Canales

Los Angeles Rams vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Panthers coach Dave Canales will keep Ejiro Evero and most of his defensive staff
New Panthers head coach Dave Canales was hired to re-invigorate the offense, but he’s not planning many changes on defense.
