Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Trade targets and their potential impact on fantasy basketball
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill celebrate new lineups, new challenges entering 2024
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Basketball Pickups: Can I get an Amen?
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Top Clips
Public is driving up prices for Super Bowl betting
Are betting markets tired of fading Mahomes?
Highlights: Galloway goes off vs. Ohio State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Trade targets and their potential impact on fantasy basketball
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill celebrate new lineups, new challenges entering 2024
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Basketball Pickups: Can I get an Amen?
Noah Rubin
,
Noah Rubin
,
Top Clips
Public is driving up prices for Super Bowl betting
Are betting markets tired of fading Mahomes?
Highlights: Galloway goes off vs. Ohio State
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
NFL
Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales
DC
Dave
Canales
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Panthers coach Dave Canales will keep Ejiro Evero and most of his defensive staff
New Panthers head coach Dave Canales was hired to re-invigorate the offense, but he’s not planning many changes on defense.
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Dave Canales
TB
Offensive Coordinator
RapSheet: Panthers ‘closing in on’ Canales as HC
Dave Canales
TB
Offensive Coordinator
Dave Canales to have second interview with CAR
Dave Canales
TB
Offensive Coordinator
Bucs OC Dave Canales to interview with Panthers
Rachaad White
TB
Running Back
#1
Report: Bowles wants to establish the run in ’23
Dave Canales
CAR
Head Coach
Bucs to hire Dave Canales as offensive coordinator
Canales believes Young is ‘an amazing talent’
Dave Canales expects Ejiro Evero to remain as Panthers defensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Dave Canales: Bryce Young is the guy, “an amazing talent”
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Panthers hire Brandt Tilis as executive VP of football operations
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Report: Thomas Brown joining Bears as pass game coordinator
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Panthers announce hiring of four offensive assistants
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Close Ad