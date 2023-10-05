Skip navigation
Baltimore Ravens
David Ojabo
David
Ojabo
Ravens put David Ojabo on IR
Edge rusher David Ojabo was ruled out for Sunday’s game on Friday and the Ravens won’t be getting him back for their next few games either.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
David Ojabo
BAL
EDGE
#90
Ojabo (ankle/knee) could have season-ending injury
David Ojabo
BAL
EDGE
#90
Ravens send EDGE David Ojabo to IR
David Ojabo
BAL
EDGE
#90
David Ojabo on Achilles: ‘I’m 110 percent’
David Ojabo
BAL
EDGE
#90
Report: Ravens EDGE David Ojabo to debut Week 15
David Ojabo
BAL
EDGE
#90
Ravens activate David Ojabo (Achilles) from IR
Close Ad