MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Top Clips
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
NFL
New England Patriots
DeVante Parker
DeVante
Parker
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
08:51
Patriots CB Jonathan Jones pushes back on NFL’s anti-gambling stance
The NFL’s inconsistent and hypocritical position on legalized gambling makes it difficult for the league to have true moral authority when it comes to telling its players, “Do as we say, not as we do.”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
DeVante Parker
NE
Wide Receiver
#1
Patriots give DeVante Parker 3-year extension
DeVante Parker
NE
Wide Receiver
#1
If Pats sign Hopkins, Parker a likely cap casualty
DeVante Parker
NE
Wide Receiver
#1
DeVante Parker closes year on high note
DeVante Parker
NE
Wide Receiver
#1
Pats clear DeVante Parker from injury report
DeVante Parker
NE
Wide Receiver
#1
DeVante Parker (concussion) remains limited Thurs
Sheriff in Florida says Ryan Mallett’s drowning not a result of riptides
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Logan Ryan: Off-field and on-field issues were “weighing” on Tom Brady last year
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Patriots, Ja’Whaun Bentley agree to two-year extension
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Reports: Patriots still pursuing DeAndre Hopkins after DeVante Parker deal
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
DeVante Parker agrees to three-year deal with Patriots
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
