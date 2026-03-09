Panthers pilfer Jaelan Phillips from the Eagles

During the 2025 season, the Eagles gave up a third-round pick to the Dolphins to get edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. They ended up getting eight regular-season games from him.

The Panthers have reached an agreement with Phillips. Per multiple reports, it’s a four-year, $120 million deal.

The $30 million annual average puts him at seventh, for now, among edge rushers.

A first-round pick of the Dolphins in 2021, Pittman has 28.0 career sacks. The Eagles had wanted to keep him, but despite their ability to keep plenty of key players, the salary cap at some point becomes an issue.