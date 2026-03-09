 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriiikc_260309.jpg
Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260309.jpg
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce to four-year deal
nbc_pftpm_kckelcereturn_260309.jpg
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriiikc_260309.jpg
Report: SB LX MVP Walker signing with Chiefs
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260309.jpg
Colts reportedly re-sign Pierce to four-year deal
nbc_pftpm_kckelcereturn_260309.jpg
Kelce reportedly will return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Panthers pilfer Jaelan Phillips from the Eagles

  
Published March 9, 2026 12:49 PM

During the 2025 season, the Eagles gave up a third-round pick to the Dolphins to get edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. They ended up getting eight regular-season games from him.

The Panthers have reached an agreement with Phillips. Per multiple reports, it’s a four-year, $120 million deal.

The $30 million annual average puts him at seventh, for now, among edge rushers.

A first-round pick of the Dolphins in 2021, Pittman has 28.0 career sacks. The Eagles had wanted to keep him, but despite their ability to keep plenty of key players, the salary cap at some point becomes an issue.