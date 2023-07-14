Skip navigation
NFL
Erik Harris
Erik
Harris
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
09:23
NFL 2022 Week 11 injury report roundup: Christian Barmore out for Patriots
Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Titans and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Erik Harris
Safety
#23
Falcons re-sign S Erik Harris to a one-year deal
Erik Harris
Safety
#23
Falcons S Erik Harris (torn pec) done for the year
Erik Harris
Safety
#23
Falcons lose S Erik Harris to chest injury
Erik Harris
Safety
#23
Falcons add S Erik Harris from Las Vegas
Erik Harris
Safety
#23
Raiders send S Erik Harris to COVID list
Close Ad