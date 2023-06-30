 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Football - NCAA - Duke vs. Notre Dame
30 Years of Notre Dame on NBC: The 1997 Navy save and the triple-overtime debacle a decade later
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker
France Cycling Tour de France
2023 Tour de France TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NFLDetroit LionsGraham Glasgow

Graham
Glasgow

nbc_pft_pm_gamblinglines_230626__873966.jpg
04:58
NFL has suspended 10 players for gambling over past two years
The NFL on Thursday suspended three more players indefinitely for betting on NFL games.
Betting the NFL: 2022’s Only OVER Teams
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it’s a QB
Lions think healthy Charles Harris will make them “much better” on defense
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Report: Isaiah Rodgers, more players to receive season-long gambling suspensions this week