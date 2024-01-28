Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
With another win, Jessie Diggins nears best season in U.S. cross-country skiing history
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Jannik Sinner wins Australian Open in final marathon over Daniil Medvedev
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rolex 24 update at Hour 20: Cadillac, Porsche Penskes in showdown for overall victory
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Australia 22-7 Fiji
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Argentina 24-5 Ireland
HSBC Rugby Women’s Sevens: Ireland 31-7 GBR
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
With another win, Jessie Diggins nears best season in U.S. cross-country skiing history
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Jannik Sinner wins Australian Open in final marathon over Daniil Medvedev
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rolex 24 update at Hour 20: Cadillac, Porsche Penskes in showdown for overall victory
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Australia 22-7 Fiji
HSBC World Rugby Sevens: Argentina 24-5 Ireland
HSBC Rugby Women’s Sevens: Ireland 31-7 GBR
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
NFL
Date
NFL
Los Angeles Chargers
Jesse Minter
JM
Jesse
Minter
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Reports: Eagles to hire Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator
Moore spent one season with the Chargers after five seasons in Dallas.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Jesse Minter
LAC
Defensive Coordinator
Chargers hire Michigan DC Minter to same role
Michigan hires Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Michigan promotes offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore to replace Jim Harbaugh as head coach
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
KC needs to have succession plan if Reid retires
Chargers announce second interview with G.M. candidate Joe Hortiz
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Report: Brandon Staley to interview for Dolphins DC, Rams also have interest
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Kellen Moore set to interview for Buccaneers offensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad