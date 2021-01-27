 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rutgers V Notre Dame
30 Years of Notre Dame on NBC: Lou Holtz’s farewell
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rutgers V Notre Dame
30 Years of Notre Dame on NBC: Lou Holtz’s farewell
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLHouston TexansJimmie Ward

Jimmie
Ward

NFL: Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans Introductory Press Conference
09:49
Report: Nick Caserio adds executive vice president title
The Texans have made a number of staff changes, including an additional title for General Manager Nick Caserio.
  • jimmie ward.png
    Jimmie Ward
    HOU Safety #1
    Texans to sign DB Jimmie Ward, formerly of 49ers
  • Nick Bosa.jpg
    Nick Bosa
    SF EDGE #97
    Nick Bosa (groin) off the Week 7 injury report
  • jimmie ward.png
    Jimmie Ward
    HOU Safety #1
    Jimmie Ward (hand) to undergo surgery on Tuesday
  • jimmie ward.png
    Jimmie Ward
    HOU Safety #1
    49ers S Jimmie Ward breaks hand in first game back
  • jimmie ward.png
    Jimmie Ward
    HOU Safety #1
    49ers open practice window for IR’ed Verrett, Ward
Jalen Pitre working hard to build on rookie season
Sheriff in Florida says Ryan Mallett’s drowning not a result of riptides
Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett dies at 35 in an apparent drowning
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
2023 Houston Texans Fantasy Preview
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
  • Rivers McCown
    ,
Texans to hold eight open training camp practices