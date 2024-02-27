Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Minnesota: Time, streaming info for Wednesday’s college basketball game
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances, winningest coaches and more
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
NASCAR penalizes teams of Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece for Atlanta infractions
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Challenges of ‘The Bear Trap’ at PGA National
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a ‘great test’
International calls of the Cup finish at Daytona
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Minnesota: Time, streaming info for Wednesday’s college basketball game
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances, winningest coaches and more
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
NASCAR penalizes teams of Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece for Atlanta infractions
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Top Clips
Challenges of ‘The Bear Trap’ at PGA National
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a ‘great test’
International calls of the Cup finish at Daytona
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Draft Guide
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL
Los Angeles Chargers
Joe Hortiz
JH
Joe
Hortiz
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Chargers G.M. Joe Hortiz: We’re working through cap issues, should have plan of attack shortly
In Joe Hortiz’s first press conference as the Chargers General Manager, he said he liked that he was going to a team with a strong head coach in Jim Harbaugh, a strong quarterback in Justin Herbert, and strong ownership.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Joe Hortiz
LAC
Front Office
Chargers planning to hire Joe Hortiz as GM
Joe Hortiz
BAL
Front Office
Chargers interviewing Joe Hortiz for GM
Joe Hortiz
LAC
Front Office
Cardinals request GM interview with Joe Hortiz
Joe Hortiz
LAC
Front Office
Ravens’ Joe Hortiz amongst Steelers’ GM interviews
Joe Hortiz
LAC
Front Office
Giants interview Ravens’ Joe Hortiz for GM job
Chargers GM Hortiz explains goals for next year
Hortiz discusses building a culture with Harbaugh
49ers interview Brandon Staley, Nick Sorensen for defensive coordinator
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
No franchise tags coming for running backs
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Joey Bosa: Great first impressions of Jim Harbaugh, “expectation” he’ll change Chargers fortunes
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Shareece Wright hopes speaking out changes narratives about boys who are sexually abused
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Close Ad