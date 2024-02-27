 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_gbghccrewind_240226.jpg
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Minnesota: Time, streaming info for Wednesday’s college basketball game
lsuconn.jpg
March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances, winningest coaches and more
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR penalizes teams of Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece for Atlanta infractions

Top Clips

nbc_gc_paigemackenzie_240227.jpg
Challenges of ‘The Bear Trap’ at PGA National
nbc_gc_kirkandcoleintvs_240227.jpg
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a ‘great test’
nbc_nas_internlcalldaytv2_240227.jpg
International calls of the Cup finish at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_cbb_gbghccrewind_240226.jpg
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Iowa vs Minnesota: Time, streaming info for Wednesday’s college basketball game
lsuconn.jpg
March Madness history: Past winners, most titles, Final Four appearances, winningest coaches and more
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR penalizes teams of Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece for Atlanta infractions

Top Clips

nbc_gc_paigemackenzie_240227.jpg
Challenges of ‘The Bear Trap’ at PGA National
nbc_gc_kirkandcoleintvs_240227.jpg
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a ‘great test’
nbc_nas_internlcalldaytv2_240227.jpg
International calls of the Cup finish at Daytona

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFLLos Angeles ChargersJoe Hortiz

Joe
Hortiz

Jim Harbaugh introduced as the new Los Angeles Chargers head coach during a press conference
Chargers G.M. Joe Hortiz: We’re working through cap issues, should have plan of attack shortly
In Joe Hortiz’s first press conference as the Chargers General Manager, he said he liked that he was going to a team with a strong head coach in Jim Harbaugh, a strong quarterback in Justin Herbert, and strong ownership.
Chargers GM Hortiz explains goals for next year
Hortiz discusses building a culture with Harbaugh
49ers interview Brandon Staley, Nick Sorensen for defensive coordinator
No franchise tags coming for running backs
Joey Bosa: Great first impressions of Jim Harbaugh, “expectation” he’ll change Chargers fortunes
Shareece Wright hopes speaking out changes narratives about boys who are sexually abused