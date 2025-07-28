 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Joe Hortiz: Najee Harris doing better, no reason to rush anyone out there

  
Published July 28, 2025 12:48 PM

Chargers running back Najee Harris remains on the non-football injury list with the eye injury he suffered in a pre-training camp fireworks accident and it remains unknown when he might be back in action.

At the time Harris went on the list, word was that it would be a short stay but General Manager Joe Hortiz didn’t offer any timetable in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. Hortiz noted that the Chargers got to camp before other teams because of this week’s Hall of Fame Game and that they’ll give Harris the time he needs to get fully cleared to return.

“He’s doing better every day,” Hortiz said. “He’s dealing with it, he’s getting better. We’re going to be cautious and precautious with it and let him get healthy. There’s no rush, it’s early. We came into camp early, we got a long preseason to go so there’s no sense in rushing anyone out there.”

First-round pick Omarion Hampton is alone at the top of the running back depth chart with Harris off the field and a strong first impression for the rookie could change the outlook for Harris’s role by the time the veteran is able to get back in action.