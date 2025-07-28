Joe Hortiz: Najee Harris doing better, no reason to rush anyone out there

Chargers running back Najee Harris remains on the non-football injury list with the eye injury he suffered in a pre-training camp fireworks accident and it remains unknown when he might be back in action.

At the time Harris went on the list, word was that it would be a short stay but General Manager Joe Hortiz didn’t offer any timetable in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. Hortiz noted that the Chargers got to camp before other teams because of this week’s Hall of Fame Game and that they’ll give Harris the time he needs to get fully cleared to return.

“He’s doing better every day,” Hortiz said. “He’s dealing with it, he’s getting better. We’re going to be cautious and precautious with it and let him get healthy. There’s no rush, it’s early. We came into camp early, we got a long preseason to go so there’s no sense in rushing anyone out there.”

First-round pick Omarion Hampton is alone at the top of the running back depth chart with Harris off the field and a strong first impression for the rookie could change the outlook for Harris’s role by the time the veteran is able to get back in action.