Najee Harris remains on NFI, three weeks after “superficial eye injury”

Three weeks ago, Chargers running back Najee Harris suffered a “superficial eye injury” during a “fireworks mishap.”

More than a week into training camp, Harris remains on the non-football injury list. Even though it was supposed to be a “short stay.”

While those in the know continue to insist it’s no big deal, he has missed more than a week. In six days, the Chargers open the preseason against the Lions in the Hall of Fame game.

Beyond the status of his injured eye, he’s missing chances to learn a new offense with new coaches and new players. His absence is also giving rookie Omarion Hampton opportunities to take control of the job.

The good news is that Harris was spotted at practice on Thursday, with sunglasses on and hoodie up.

Everything about the situation has seemed odd, possibly for multiple reasons. Liability concerns, we’ve heard, are lurking with this one, as it relates to one or more other injuries that happened at the time Harris suffered his.

Regardless, at some point, a “superficial eye injury” becomes something more than that. Three weeks later, we may already be there.