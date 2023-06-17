 Skip navigation
NFLMinnesota VikingsJordan Traylor

Jordan
Traylor

NFL: SEP 26 Saints at Patriots
Vikings hire Jordan Traylor as assistant OC/assistant QBs coach
The Vikings are hiring Jordan Traylor as their assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.
Justin Jefferson: Who the quarterback is doesn’t matter to me
2025 NFL Draft Stock Up, Stock Down: UNC RB Omarion Hampton, Texas WR Matthew Golden rising after Combine
Interviews, medicals were paramount at NFL combine
Likelihood of MIN using franchise tag on Darnold
How McCarthy factors into a decision on Darnold
Will Vikings, Sam Darnold do a new deal?