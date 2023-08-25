Skip navigation
NFL
Denver Broncos
Kendall Hinton
Kendall
Hinton
Broncos place Baron Browning, Kendall Hinton on PUP, but Javonte Williams is good to go
The Broncos announced they placed outside linebacker Baron Browning and receiver Kendall Hinton on the active/physically unable to perform list, and receiver KJ Hamler and nose tackle Mike Purcell on the non-football injury list Sunday.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Kendall Hinton
DEN
Wide Receiver
#9
Broncos bring Kendall Hinton off PUP
Kendall Hinton
DEN
Wide Receiver
#9
WR Kendall Hinton begins camp on PUP
Kendall Hinton
DEN
Wide Receiver
#9
Kendall Hinton leads DEN inactives vs. Chargers
Kendall Hinton
DEN
Wide Receiver
#9
Kendall Hinton ruled out
Kendall Hinton
DEN
Wide Receiver
#9
Kendall Hinton DNP Thursday
Report: Colts, Dolphins continue to negotiate potential Jonathan Taylor trade
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jim Harbaugh splits coaching duties for three games among four staff members
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Sean Payton reflects on first game he coached at Broncos stadium
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Report: Jerry Jeudy to miss several weeks with hamstring injury
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Galaxy Brains: Williams not sure on NFL Draft
Jerry Jeudy will have MRI on hamstring
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad