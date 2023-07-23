Broncos place Baron Browning, Kendall Hinton on PUP, but Javonte Williams is good to go

The Broncos announced they placed outside linebacker Baron Browning and receiver Kendall Hinton on the active/physically unable to perform list, and receiver KJ Hamler and nose tackle Mike Purcell on the non-football injury list Sunday.

The biggest news, though, was who didn’t go on the list.

Running back Javonte Williams is ready to go for the start of training camp.

Williams’ season ended in Week 4 with ACL and LCL tears in his right knee. He had limited participation during the offseason program, and the Broncos likely are deliberate with him during training camp.

Still, the fact that Williams passed his physical is good news for the Broncos.

In his rookie season of 2021, Williams had 203 carries for 903 yards and four touchdowns and caught 43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns.

Linebacker Aaron Patrick (ACL), receiver Tim Patrick (ACL) and safety JL Skinner (pec) also avoided PUP as they work their way back from injuries.

In June, Browning underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus. Hamler underwent pectoral surgery in March, and Hinton had cleanup knee surgery this summer.

Players on active/PUP and active/NFI count against the 90-player roster limit and are eligible to be activated from the list and return to practice as soon as they pass a physical.