Report: George Kittle suffered mid-to-low ankle sprain

The 49ers have gotten some positive news on tight end George Kittle.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Kittle suffered a mid-to-low ankle sprain during Monday night’s victory over the Colts.

That means he should not be out long-term with the injury, if he misses any time at all.

Kittle told reporters postgame that he didn’t believe he had suffered a high-ankle sprain in the second quarter. Kittle also felt like the play was a hip-drop tackle.

Kittle finished the Week 16 win with seven catches for 115 yards with a touchdown. In 10 games this season, Kittle has caught 52 passes for 599 yards with seven TDs.