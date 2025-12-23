David Montgomery misses practice with an illness, Amon-Ra St. Brown up to limited participation

Running back David Montgomery was added to the Lions’ injury report on Tuesday.

Montgomery did not participate in practice due to an illness. The Lions will issue injury designations for their Christmas game against the Vikings on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (knee) and left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) were listed as limited participants after being listed as out of Monday’s practice. Safety Avonte Maddox (back, illness) remained out of practice.

Offensive lineman Trystan Colon (wrist), defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder), center Graham Glasgow (knee), wide receiver Tom Kennedy (abdomen), offensive lineman Giovanni Manu (knee), guard Christian Mahogany (fibula), defensive lineman Alim McNeil (abdomen), defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (knee), and defensive back Amik Robertson (knee) all remained in the limited category on Tuesday.