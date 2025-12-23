Dre Greenlaw did not practice again Tuesday

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw remained out of practice on Tuesday, two days before the Broncos play the Chiefs. That does not bode well for his availability.

Greenlaw injured his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, playing 50 of 70 defensive snaps.

The team’s estimated practice report did not change from Monday.

Tight end Nate Adkins (knee), wide receiver Pat Bryant (concussion) and center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) also were listed as non-participants for a second consecutive day.

Linebacker Justin Strnad (foot) remained a full participant and on track for a return after being injured in the Week 15 game against the Packers and missing Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.