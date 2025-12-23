 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Dre Greenlaw did not practice again Tuesday

  
Published December 23, 2025 06:18 PM

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw remained out of practice on Tuesday, two days before the Broncos play the Chiefs. That does not bode well for his availability.

Greenlaw injured his hamstring during Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, playing 50 of 70 defensive snaps.

The team’s estimated practice report did not change from Monday.

Tight end Nate Adkins (knee), wide receiver Pat Bryant (concussion) and center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) also were listed as non-participants for a second consecutive day.

Linebacker Justin Strnad (foot) remained a full participant and on track for a return after being injured in the Week 15 game against the Packers and missing Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars.