 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsmorton_250128.jpg
What Lions’ new OC Morton means for Goff
nbc_roto_liamcoenjags_250128.jpg
Jaguars’ Coen can boost Lawrence’s fantasy output
nbc_roto_raidershirecarroll_250128.jpg
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsmorton_250128.jpg
What Lions’ new OC Morton means for Goff
nbc_roto_liamcoenjags_250128.jpg
Jaguars’ Coen can boost Lawrence’s fantasy output
nbc_roto_raidershirecarroll_250128.jpg
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
NFLArizona CardinalsKlayton Adams

Klayton
Adams

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
Report: Virginia Tech targeting Cardinals’ Sam Siefkes to be defensive coordinator
The Cardinals may need a new linebackers coach.
David Shaw, Israel Woolfork, Declan Doyle among candidates for Bears offensive coordinator
The Peacockys: 2024 Biggest Fantasy Bust
Kingsbury, Coen drawing interest for HC jobs
Michael Bidwill claims Vikings-Rams have created “Taylor Swift-like” ticket demand (it hasn’t)
Jauan Jennings does not receive fine after his ejection in Week 18
Rams, Cardinals, NFL trying to make it feel like a Rams home game in Arizona