Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
NBCSports.com Staff
,
NBCSports.com Staff
,
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
NBCSports.com Staff
,
NBCSports.com Staff
,
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BUY NOW:
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide - Save 20% with promo code Draft2023
Close
NFL
Atlanta Falcons
Logan Woodside
Logan
Woodside
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
03:42
Younghoe Koo to wear No. 6 in Atlanta after Bijan Robinson gets No. 7
Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo will wear the No. 6 jersey in Atlanta after giving No. 7 to Bijan Robinson, the Falcons’ first-round draft pick.
Logan Woodside
ATL
Quarterback
#11
Titans part ways with backup QB Logan Woodside
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
TEN
Wide Receiver
#15
Titans re-sign ERFA Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
Matt Barkley
BUF
Quarterback
#5
Matt Barkley signs with Titans
DeShone Kizer
FA
Quarterback
#14
Titans release DeShone Kizer
DeShone Kizer
FA
Quarterback
#14
DeShone Kizer pushing for backup QB role in TEN
Bijan Robinson has impressed teammates since Day 1
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Grady Jarrett on Bryce Young’s size: He went No. 1 for a reason
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Grady Jarrett: We’re confident in Desmond Ridder and what he can achieve
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Mike Vick wishes he would have listened to the one person who warned him about dogfighting
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew describes Calvin Ridley as a “mismatch nightmare”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Falcons announce promotions, additions in personnel department
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Close Ad