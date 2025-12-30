 Skip navigation
Pats' Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Cardinals sign TE Rivaldo Fairweather off Cowboys’ practice squad

  
Published December 30, 2025 04:42 PM

The Cardinals signed tight end Rivaldo Fairweather from the Cowboys’ practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Cardinals placed cornerback Kei’Trel Clark on injured reserve with his back issue. Clark becomes the 23rd player currently on the team’s IR. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has missed the entire season on the non-football injury list.

The Cardinals also released tight end Messiah Swinson from the practice squad.

Fairweather is an undrafted rookie out of Auburn. The Cardinals currently have Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, Josiah Deguara and Pharaoh Brown on the roster at tight end, with Tip Reiman and Travis Vokolek on IR. Brown and Deguara will be unrestricted free agents after the season.

Clark played 14 games this season, with one start. He had two passes defensed, a forced fumble, a tackle for loss and 25 total tackles. He also had 10 total tackles on special teams.