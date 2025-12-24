 Skip navigation
Cardinals activate DL L.J. Collier from IR, sign QB Logan Woodside to practice squad

  
Published December 24, 2025 03:36 PM

The Cardinals activated defensive lineman L.J. Collier from injured reserve on Wednesday as his 21-day return-to-practice window expired. He would have finished the season on injured reserve if the Cardinals hadn’t moved him back onto the active roster.

He returned to practice Dec. 3.

Collier landed on injured reserve after injuring his knee in a Week 2 game against the Panthers.

He takes the roster spot of rookie defensive tackle Walter Nolen III, who went on IR this week with a knee injury.

Collier, who is in his third season with the Cardinals, missed most of 2023 on IR after an injury in Week 1. He played all 17 games in 2024, totaling 3.5 sacks.

The Cardinals also announced they signed quarterback Logan Woodside to the practice squad. He replaces quarterback Jeff Driskel, who signed with the Commanders’ active roster this week.

Driskel will serve as the third quarterback in practice behind Jacoby Brissett and Kedon Slovis.

The team released safety Patrick McMorris from the practice squad to make room.