 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marvin Harrison Jr. will not play this week

  
Published December 31, 2025 12:00 PM

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s second NFL season is over.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Wednesday that Harrison will not play against the Rans in Sunday’s regular season finale. It will be the fifth game that Harrison misses this season.

Harrison missed two games after having an appendectomy and two more with a heel injury. He returned to play in Weeks 15 and 16, but was limited to 19 games by the heel last week.

The 2024 first-round pick had 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns this season. Injuries contributed to that, but his production even when healthy hasn’t been where most expected it to be based on how productive he was at Ohio State.

Harrison’s bid to change that seems likely to unfold with a new quarterback next season, but any word on who that might be will have to wait until the offseason is officially underway in Arizona.