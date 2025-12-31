Marvin Harrison Jr. will not play this week

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s second NFL season is over.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters on Wednesday that Harrison will not play against the Rans in Sunday’s regular season finale. It will be the fifth game that Harrison misses this season.

Harrison missed two games after having an appendectomy and two more with a heel injury. He returned to play in Weeks 15 and 16, but was limited to 19 games by the heel last week.

The 2024 first-round pick had 41 catches for 608 yards and four touchdowns this season. Injuries contributed to that, but his production even when healthy hasn’t been where most expected it to be based on how productive he was at Ohio State.

Harrison’s bid to change that seems likely to unfold with a new quarterback next season, but any word on who that might be will have to wait until the offseason is officially underway in Arizona.