NFLLos Angeles ChargersMarcus Brady

Marcus
Brady

Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts
Chargers request offensive coordinator interview with Marcus Brady
The Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach last week and they’re starting to work on filling out his coaching staff.
G.M. Joe Hortiz echoes Jim Harbaugh, says Chargers will win multiple championships
Greg Roman agrees to deal to become Chargers offensive coordinator
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter leaves Michigan to join Jim Harbaugh
Report: Michigan DL coach Mike Elston to follow Jim Harbaugh to L.A.
Free agent RBs looking for fantasy bounce back
Free agency impacting ceilings for Higgins, Ridley