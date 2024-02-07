Skip navigation
Chargers request offensive coordinator interview with Marcus Brady
The Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as their new head coach last week and they’re starting to work on filling out his coaching staff.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Marcus Brady
LAC
Coaching Staff
Chargers hire Marcus Brady to staff
Marcus Brady
PHI
Coaching Staff
Chargers add Marcus Brady to OC search
Marcus Brady
PHI
Coaching Staff
Marcus Brady being eyed by Panthers for OC role
Marcus Brady
PHI
Coaching Staff
Marcus Brady getting an OC looksee in Chicago
Marcus Brady
LAC
Coaching Staff
Marcus Brady joins Eagles staff in supporting role
G.M. Joe Hortiz echoes Jim Harbaugh, says Chargers will win multiple championships
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Greg Roman agrees to deal to become Chargers offensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter leaves Michigan to join Jim Harbaugh
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Report: Michigan DL coach Mike Elston to follow Jim Harbaugh to L.A.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Free agent RBs looking for fantasy bounce back
Free agency impacting ceilings for Higgins, Ridley
