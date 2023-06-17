 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Stadium shot.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 5, Glendale: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal reportedly wins salary arbitration case, will be paid record $32 million
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
Patriots vs. Seahawks prediction: UPDATED Odds, picks, best bets, player props for Super Bowl LX

Top Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason
nbc_pft_jefferson_260205.jpg
Jefferson to McCarthy: Stay true to yourself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Stadium shot.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 5, Glendale: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal reportedly wins salary arbitration case, will be paid record $32 million
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
Patriots vs. Seahawks prediction: UPDATED Odds, picks, best bets, player props for Super Bowl LX

Top Clips

nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason
nbc_pft_jefferson_260205.jpg
Jefferson to McCarthy: Stay true to yourself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NFLArizona CardinalsMatt Merritt

Matt
Merritt

NFL: DEC 28 Cardinals at Bengals
Cardinals to hire Matt Merritt as running backs coach
Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has filled another spot on his coaching staff.
Gonzalez: Tight end has become ‘rockstar’ position
All-Pro McBride wants SB LX tight ends to ‘go off’
LaFleur’s presence provides ‘optimism’ for Hackett
Cardinals request interview with Texans DB coach Dino Vasso for defensive coordinator
Cardinals request to interview Charlie Bullen, Aubrey Pleasant for their DC job
What are Cardinals getting in Hackett as OC?