Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 6 of 2025 season

Did you know that Jalen Tolbert had a 91% route participation last week? You may be surprised to find that out since he had zero catches for zero yards. Yes. Can you imagine? In a game in which the Cowboys scored 37 points and Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, Jalen Tolbert did not catch one pass despite running a route on 91% of the Cowboys pass attempts. He was able to earn only one target. One. Out of 29 attempts.

Do you have any idea how hard that must be? To run THAT many routes, in a high scoring game, with a QB that is playing as well as any QB in the NFL and only earn ONE effing target? Some people are saying it’s the worst performance by a healthy player over the course of an entire game this entire NFL season. Maybe even in history.

What? Did I start him in an important league in an important game where I lost by less than two points? No, hahahahaha, no, of course not, hahahahaha, no why would you ask that, hahahahaha, what, why am I laughing nervously? Am I? I didn’t even notice. Hahahahaha. What? No, I’m not bitter at all, what are you even talking about?

Have I picked up Jalen Tolbert in every league I am in just so I can rage drop him one minute later?

Mayyyyyyybe.

When I drop Jalen Tolbert in a league, is that one more drop than Jalen Tolbert had last week? Why yes. You can’t drop a ball if you don’t get any catches.

Ok, I’m done.

Probably.

Maybe.

Let’s just get to it.

There are the 10 Facts You Need to Know Before Week 6:

1. So far this year, no team has allowed more TD passes than… the Baltimore Ravens.

1A. In fact, they’ve given up eight in just their past two games alone.

1B. Over the past 4 weeks, Matthew Stafford ranks fourth in fantasy points per pass attempt.

1C. This week, Matthew Stafford plays the Ravens.

2. So far this year, there are only five teams in the NFL with a higher pass rate over expected than… the Denver Broncos.

2A. Bo Nix is averaging over 35 pass attempts per game.

2B. Only one team in the NFL allows touchdown passes at a higher than Nix’s Week 6 opponent… the New York Jets.

3. So far this year, the San Francisco 49ers allow the fifth-most receptions per game to opposing running backs.

3A. Last week, Rachaad White had a 12.5% target share.

3B. White also had 75% of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB touches.

3C. This week, White faces the San Francisco 49ers.

3D. San Francisco has allowed 120+ yards from scrimmage to a RB in the majority of its games this year.

4. Over the last three weeks, only Christian McCaffrey and Josh Jacobs are averaging more touches per game than… Quinshon Judkins.

4A. This week, Judkins plays the Steelers, which rank bottom 12 in rush yards per game allowed to RBs.

5. No team allows more rush yards per game or a higher yards per carry to opposing running backs than…. the Chicago Bears.

5A. No running back has a higher yards per carry this year than Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt, 6.6 ypc.

5B. Croskey-Merritt had 70% of the Commanders team RB touches last week.

6. In every single game this year, Tetairoa McMillan has gotten at least eight targets.

6A. WRs who have seen at least seven targets against the Dallas Cowboys this season are averaging 26 PPG.

6B. Every single one of those WRs scored at least 15 points.

7. Over the last two weeks, Stefon Diggs is the 10th best WR in fantasy football.

7A. Without scoring a touchdown.

7B. He’s now had back-to-back games with at least a 40% target share.

8. In every week this year but one, Courtland Sutton has finished as a top 16 WR.

8A. In every game this year but one, Courtland Sutton has scored at least 17 points.

8B. See 2A.

8C. No team in the NFL allows a higher yards per reception to WRs than the New York Jets (15.8).

8D. The Jets are so bad even Jalen Tolbert might be able to catch a pass against them.

8E. Maybe.

8F. Actually, probably not.

8G. Seriously. 91% route participation. ZERO catches. I just rage cut him again just to feel something.

9. Over the last two weeks, no tight end in the NFL has a higher Utilization Score than… Mason Taylor’s 88.

9A. Taylor now has back-to-back games with at least a 25% target share.

10. Last week, Jake Tonges had a 23% target share.

10A. Tonges has scored in three of five games this year.

10B. In each of their last two games, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed multiple TDs to opposing tight ends.

10C. Is he great? No. Could you do worse and probably already have? Damn right.