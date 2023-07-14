Skip navigation
NFL
New York Jets
Michael Carter II
Michael
Carter II
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
11:19
Late Breece Hall TD lifts Jets over Kenny Pickett, Steelers
The Jets rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Browns for their first win of the 2022 season and they came up with some more late game magic to beat the Steelers for their second.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Michael Carter II
NYJ
Cornerback
#30
Michael Carter II (ankle) leaves Week 13 vs. MIN
Michael Carter II
NYJ
Cornerback
#30
Slot corner Michael Carter (chest) leaves vs. NE
Michael Carter II
NYJ
Cornerback
#30
Other Michael Carter, Saleh, 13 Jets on Covid list
Michael Carter II
NYJ
Cornerback
#30
Jets sign DB Michael Carter II to rookie contract
Michael Carter II
NYJ
Cornerback
#30
Jets take Duke safety Michael Carter II at No. 154
